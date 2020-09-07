Minneapolis police opened fire hydrants and flooded some downtown Minneapolis streets Sunday night to deter people who were drag racing, according to WCCO-TV.
A Facebook livestream showed a group of vehicles also spinning their tires on Hennepin Avenue, clogging traffic and filling the air with smoke.
The group had come from a car show and school supplies giveaway on Nicollet Island, WCCO reported.
Later Sunday night, KARE-TV tweeted that the drag racing was a protest that began after the Nicollet Island event. The station also reported that no one was injured or arrested.
