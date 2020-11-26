MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police reported that a man was shot and killed early Thursday in Minneapolis.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the northern part of the city and found a man with a gunshot wound. Police and paramedics provided him medical aid, but he died at the scene.
Authorities believe the man was in his 20s, but have not released his identity.
