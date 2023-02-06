The city of Minneapolis is set to start replowing alleys beginning Sunday night.

With a warmer forecast for this week, the city said in a statement that Public Works crews will start trying to break down snow and ice again in the 400 miles of alley in Minneapolis.

The snow buildup on city streets pushed Minneapolis to implement one-sided parking for many residential streets in late January, and those restrictions are still in effect.

The city asked residents to call 311 to report problem areas on streets, sidewalks, bike lanes and alleys that might need more attention.