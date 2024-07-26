



Striking Minneapolis parks workers have reached a tentative agreement with the Park and Recreation Board, the union representing the employees said Friday.

Local 363′s fight over their stalled contract negotiations with Park Board commissioners led to the first strike in the agency's 141-year history.

"Today's picket plans are canceled. We're back at bargaining this morning to finalize details about returning to work," Local 363′s post said Friday.

The Park Board confirmed the same in a news release.

"The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board has reached a tentative agreement with Local 363," the board said.

The union said Friday that more details would be announced soon.