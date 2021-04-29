The company that powers Minneapolis' pay-by-phone parking app said somebody hacked its system and stole users' license plate numbers, e-mail addresses, phone numbers and in some cases mailing addresses.

No credit card information was accessed and no information related to users' parking transaction history was taken during the data breach that happened last month, according to Parkmobile, the Georgia company that operates the MPLS Parking App.

Encrypted passwords also were accessed, but the encryption keys required to read them were not, according to a statement the company posted on its website. The company advised users to change their password in the Settings section of the Parkmobile app.

The company began notifying users after it completed its investigation of a "cybersecurity incident" that came to light March 26. Parkmobile attributed the breach to "a vulnerability" in a third-party software that it uses. The company said it quickly eliminated the problem and alerted law enforcement.

"As the largest parking app in the U.S., the trust of our users is our top priority," the statement said. "Please rest assured we take seriously our responsibility to safeguard the security of our users' information. We continue to maintain our security and monitor our systems."

The MPLS Parking App can be used to pay for parking at all city of Minneapolis on and off-street spaces. It can be downloaded free from the Apple Store, Google Play and the city's website.

Besides Minneapolis, Parkmobile operates in about 90 U.S. cities, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, New York City and Tampa.

