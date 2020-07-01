Struggling to contain a massive community of homeless residents at Powderhorn Park, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is scheduled to vote Wednesday night to significantly reduce the size of park encampments in the coming months.

The Park Board has accommodated hundreds of homeless residents in the last couple of weeks who migrated across the city in the midst of the uprising following the police killing of George Floyd.

Most of them settled at the north end of Powderhorn Park, where two separate encampments have now grown to include more than 400 tents, according to the Park Board. It's now significantly larger than the Wall of Forgotten Natives, a tent encampment that was disbanded in 2018, and park board leaders say conditions are becoming increasingly dangerous.

Last month, the Park Board voted to allow homeless residents to stay overnight at city parks without persecution. Since then, small encampments have shown up at about 35 places, including one in front of Superintendent Al Bangoura's home at Lyndale Farmstead Park.

Wednesday's resolution now seeks to rein in the encampments — and to urge Hennepin County and the state to step in and find housing for the hundreds of residents currently at the parks. If it passes, the Park Board would limit the size of the encampments to 10 tents at only 10 park locations, ending the current order allowing encampments of all sizes on Sept. 1.

"Sheltering homeless in Minneapolis parks is not a safe, proper or dignified form of housing," the proposed resolution states. "Defining a duration for encampments in Minneapolis parks is a prudent and reasonable response to the need for other agencies to accommodate encampment occupants in permanent shelter."

Minneapolis park leaders on Wednesday said they would allow homeless residents to set up camp in local parks, a response to encampments in Powderhorn Park that have grown to more than 200 tents in recent days. .] RICHARD TSONG-TAATARII ¥ richard.tsong-taatarii@startribune.com

Park Board President Jono Cowgill said he hoped the state would offer more resources, including mental health support and other camping areas for residents, over the coming weeks. He was unsure of how the Park Board would enforce the September deadline, though said his hope was not to use police to remove people.

"I have yet to see the tangible commitments that can help us move to a next step for a lot of people on the ground," Cowgill said Tuesday. "While it seems like winter is a far ways off, it really isn't. Staring down the idea of having 200, 300 tents in Powderhorn in August is really concerning to me for the folks that are there."

The Powderhorn encampments, Cowgill said, have become untenable and brought in "dangerous, problematic and predatory behaviors." Former residents said they have witnessed multiple fights breaking out each day. Last week, a teen was sexually assaulted at a campsite.

The Park Board is currently spending nearly $16,000 a week renting materials such as portable restrooms and providing "additional staff services" at Powderhorn, according to its website.

Two commissioners spoke against the proposed resolution Wednesday.

Commissioner AK Hassan, who is running for an open City Council seat, held a news conference in front of the Powderhorn community Wednesday morning, saying he did not support the resolution and calling on Gov. Tim Walz to visit the park.

"There has to be a plan in place before I vote on a resolution," Hassan said. "The city and the county need to come up with a plan. Then I will be in favor of it. But we can't just move around our unhoused and homeless people who stay in our parks, who feel safe here."

Commissioner Londel French, who arrived shortly after, said he wanted the resolution to include a clause that gave special guidelines for the Powderhorn encampments.

"I would have a problem saying you gotta get out of our parks if you don't have a place to go," he said. "That's my main issue: Where are they gonna go?"

This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.