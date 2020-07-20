The Minneapolis Park Board moved Monday to clear out one of the two large homeless camps that had set up in Powderhorn Park, after conditions there had become increasingly unsafe.

On Friday, Park Board officials had given residents of the east encampment 72 hours to leave.

On Monday afternoon, the number of tents had dwindled as volunteers and campers folded up tarps and tents. Vacant tents that had been left standing were bulldozed and the debris collected in a garbage truck.

The encampment on the west side of Powderhorn Park remained intact Monday.

With conditions deteriorating in the east encampment, including several reported violent crimes, people had already been moving out.

At their peak a few weeks ago, about 560 tents in Powderhorn Park were homeless to nearly 300 people.

Last week, the Park Board voted to reduce the size of all encampments to a maximum of 25 tents and set up a permit system. The board also gave Superintendent Al Bangoura authority to disband any encampment that becomes a health and safety hazards.

Workers were attempting to find shelters for those evacuated from the east encampment, though some who left were planning to set up their tents somewhere else.

This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.