Minneapolis police and park staffers on Friday morning cleared out the remaining encampment in Powderhorn Park, removing the last of about 35 tents pitched on the west end of the park.

City officials had given people at the south Minneapolis camp a two-week notice to leave, offering transportation to shelters and other city parks where encampments were still permitted.

“Efforts to get them to move were not successful,” said Minneapolis parks spokeswoman Dawn Sommers. “We had to clear out the park because of problems with crime and drugs. And encampments cannot be in safe school zones.”

By late Friday morning, 98% of the tents, trash and needles at Powderhorn Park had been cleaned up, Sommers said. Two people protesting Friday’s removal were arrested, she said.

The Park Board passed a resolution July 15 that disqualified Powderhorn Park from serving as an encampment because it is in a safe school zone. The resolution limited the number of parks available for temporary encampments to 20, and limited the number of tents per encampment to 25.

The resolution also required a permit for each encampment, and gave Parks Superintendent Al Bangoura authority to close encampments when there is a documented threat to people’s health and safety.

Earlier this week, the Park Board cleared encampments at Elliott Park and Kenwood Park due to ongoing safety concerns, Sommers said.

The camps at Powderhorn Park had grown to an estimated 560 tents by July 9. Authorities cleared the park’s east side encampments between July 18 and 20, causing many to leave.

Notices were served July 31 to those living in 65 tents on the west side of Powderhorn and elsewhere in the park, Sommers said.

Encampments began growing in parks across Minneapolis in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd on May 25. There were 38 known encampments with a total of 413 tents as of last week, according to parks officials.

Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order last spring related to the coronavirus that prevented the removal of people from locations such as parks except in specific cases. State officials later said local jurisdictions had the responsibility for determining the size of encampments.

The use of police to evict campers was the last strategy, Bangoura said in a statement.

“Park staff have been spending significant time and resources to address the influx of hundreds of unhoused people who have been living in temporary park encampments since this spring,” he said. “We need safe parks for everyone and having encampments in parks creates unsafe conditions for many of those living in the parks, those visiting the parks, and those living near the parks.”

Sommers said the situation highlights a much larger problem: people camping in the parks need state and county services and a place to live, especially with colder weather on the horizon.

“Parks are not a dignified place of shelter,” Sommers said. “They need services and parks cannot provide that.”

Staff photographer David Joles contributed to this report.