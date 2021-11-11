A woman police suspect killed her 2-month-old infant has been arrested in Minneapolis.
Minneapolis police were called to the 900 block of South 22nd Avenue for a welfare check of a mother and her baby about 3 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from Minneapolis police.
Officers found the infant dead with signs of trauma.
The mother was arrested and booked into Hennepin County jail.
Homicide detectives opened an investigation into the case.
The identity of the infant, cause and nature of death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
This is the city's 84th homicide.
Alex Chhith
