Minneapolis would rely on furloughs, up to 40 layoffs and cash savings to help fill an estimated $156 million budget hole left by the coronavirus pandemic, under a plan presented Thursday by Mayor Jacob Frey.

“This unprecedented time calls for an unprecedented approach to our budget,” Frey told City Council members during a roughly 15-minute presentation that kicked off efforts to revise the city’s budget.

Frey’s proposal is far from final and must ultimately be approved by City Council. Tense, fast-paced negotiations are expected to unfold over the next two-and-a-half weeks.

The coronavirus pandemic, and the business closures designed to slow the spread of COVID-19, dealt a sharp blow to the city’s finances. The exact figures have fluctuated as the city learns more about the virus. The latest estimates show it expects to lose roughly 10% of its revenue this year.

With fewer people coming to the city to work, parking revenues dropped. Water usage dropped. Tax revenue that would normally flow in after large events evaporated.

While some in City Hall expect this year’s budget cuts to be painful, many are expecting the decisions for next year’s budget to be even tougher.

Next year, the city will begin to feel the effects of property tax losses resulting from the riots that left more than 1,000 buildings damaged following George Floyd’s death.

“The decisions we make today must take into account current conditions but also be made with an eye toward the future,” Frey told council members.

The city says it has already saved roughly $58 million by implementing a hiring freeze and wage freeze, as well as cutting some contracts.

Frey’s proposal would use nearly $58 million in cash reserves to help plug the remaining $98 million hole. It would call for roughly four to six days of furloughs for many city workers, with the possibility of laying off up to 40 workers, depending on how various negotiations unfold.

Frey said he would seek to minimize those cuts for firefighters, police officers and 911 dispatchers.

“Let me be clear: adding furlough days here would actually cost more money, not less,” Frey said.

The mayor’s proposal also relies on a series of budgetary transfers. It includes, for example, a $6 million “rollback” for some housing programs, but also seeks to add in $4 million from a housing board established in the 1980s

It also reduces the amount of money that comes from the Convention Center to the city’s general fund, with the goal of minimizing unemployment costs that would come from layoffs there and boosting the center’s ability to host large events that bring in cash, when it’s safe to do so again.

Frey stressed that the proposal is preliminary and “still in flux.” He said the city is still analyzing the impact of resignations and early retirements, as well as the possibilities of receiving state and federal aid to offset costs from the pandemic and unrest.

Frey and City Council members will negotiate over the next few weeks over how to balance the budget. Public hearings are scheduled for July 14 and 22. Their goal is to approve the revised 2020 budget before the end of the month.

Many will be watching to see if City Council members, during that process, attempt to resolve a tense debate about whether the city should continue to employ police officers and, if so, how many.

Frey, in his remarks Thursday morning, suggested that major policy decisions are best left for next year’s budget.

“Major departmental, programming and staffing changes should be thoroughly vetted and implemented for the 2021 budget, which will be underway in less than a month,” the mayor said.

The mayor must deliver his 2021 budget address by mid-August. He will then negotiate council members in a process that typically unfolds over the course of several months.

This story is developing. Check startribune.com for updates.