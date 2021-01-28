A Minneapolis man was arrested out of state this week and charged with fatally beating his girlfriend last year.

Almanzo O. Cotton, 39, was charged Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court with one count of second-degree murder with intent in the death of 54-year-old Kim Theng.

Cotton was arrested Wednesday in Illinois, said the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

According to the criminal complaint: Cotton called 911 on Nov. 17 and disconnected the call. He called back three minutes later and told the dispatcher he "came home and seen her lying down on the floor" and "got the [expletive] out of there."

Police arrived at the couple's home in the 3300 block of N. Sheridan Avenue about 9:21 a.m., found Theng on the floor and attempted lifesaving measures.

Theng was pronounced dead at the hospital. She suffered blunt force trauma to the head; several injuries to her arms, hands, torso and lower body; and had a healing fracture to cartilage that indicated an older neck injury.

Cotton allegedly told police that day that he and Theng lived at the home and had a fight on Friday, Nov. 13, causing her to leave. He said he next saw her on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Theng's employer told police she hadn't reported to work that Monday.

A relative told police Theng contacted them after the fight and said she planned to stay at a motel. The relative also said they had witnessed years of physical abuse by Cotton against Theng, the charges said.

Cellphone records showed that Cotton allegedly messaged Theng multiple times and tried to call her 33 times that weekend.

Cellphone data showed that Cotton and Theng were back at their home that Sunday evening.

Cotton spoke to investigators earlier this month and allegedly changed his story to say he saw Theng on Sunday to match the cellphone evidence. He also said he was out getting high and came home Tuesday and found Theng on the floor, according to the charges.

Chao Xiong • 612-270-4708

Twitter: @ChaoStrib