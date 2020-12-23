Jurors convicted a Minneapolis man of fatally shooting his then-girlfriend's ex-boyfriend last year.

Derrick Blanton, 39, was convicted Tuesday of first-degree manslaughter for killing 29-year-old Isiah Smith on Aug. 18, 2019.

Blanton was originally charged with second-degree murder but jurors convicted him of a lesser count "based on a variety of contributing factors," according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

The factors included Blanton acting in the "heat of passion" and being provoked by Smith, the office said.

According to the county attorney and court documents: Blanton shot Smith several times after they fought over the woman at her apartment in south Minneapolis.

Smith, of Minneapolis, had a child with the woman and would stop by unannounced to see the child. Blanton was dating the woman at the time.

The woman had left the apartment to drop off the child with her mother. She returned and found Smith lying in a pool of blood and Blanton gone.

Blanton had been at the apartment with his 4-year-old son; surveillance video captured them and another man leaving the scene.

Blanton is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 9 and is expected to receive a little over seven years in prison.

While in jail for Smith's killing, Blanton was charged this past March with second-degree murder with intent for fatally shooting Gregory Hoskins in July 2019.

That case remains active.