

Timothy Flanigan ran the crematorium at Minneapolis' Lakewood Cemetery for years. He discovered that medical debris left after cremations — rife with valuable metals — could fetch cash in the recycling market. He netted $306,500 in such sales from 2016 to 2021.

Flanigan said he considered torched titanium joints and the like as trash, and Lakewood had no formal policy for its disposal.

But Lakewood regarded it as stolen property. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office agreed, and Flanigan is set to stand trial for theft by swindle in February.

The odd case sheds light on an obscure and growing part of the death care industry: the recycling market for "non-combustible" metals.

Cremation has become increasingly popular — nearly 60 % of deceased Americans were cremated in 2022, up from 34 % in 2007, according to the Cremation Association of North America. Minnesota has the highest cremation rate in the Midwest, approaching 70 %.

And there's no shortage of medical solutions for the living that involve metal implants. From gold and palladium dental work to cobalt knees, all that metal has value.

Cash-for gold-storefronts have even started to reach out to crematoriums, said Barbara Kemmis, executive director of the Cremation Association of North America.

"Recycling has been commonplace in the last decade and has increased in popularity," she said.

Crematoria most often give recycling proceeds to charity, industry executives say. However, companies can keep cash from recycling. And a smattering of people request — and receive — the medical metal of their cremated loved ones.

A retort machine cremated a body at Paul Maher’s Cremation & Trade Services Inc. facility in St. Paul. Maher collects all metal and non-metal items that don’t burn in the process and sends them to a recycler.

'Supplemental income'

Some large funeral homes own their own crematoria. But smaller ones rely on wholesale cremators like Lakewood Cemetery, the landmark graveyard just east of Bde Maka Ska.

Flanigan began working at Lakewood in 1984 and ran its crematorium for several years until retiring in 2021 and moving to Texas.

Crematoria run ashes past magnets and through sieves to remove metal or other non-organic material. At Lakewood, this waste was long tossed into a dumpster, along with trash from the cemetery grounds such as leaves, dead grass and garbage left by visitors, Flanigan said in a court filing.

In 2010, Flanigan met a Twin Cities orthopedic doctor who collected post-cremation cobalt alloy, which is used to make artificial human joints, the filing continued. The doctor took the refuse to a recycler and then donated the proceeds to charity.

Flanigan claims the doctor had tried contacting Lakewood directly about recyclable metals, but never heard back. So Flanigan said he started setting aside metal the doctor wanted.

Around 2016, Flanigan realized the metal not wanted by the doctor also had value, so he began setting that aside, too. He sold the stuff to metal refiners, "and spent the money as supplemental income," the filing said.

Flanigan made nearly 40 sales to metal refiners over five years, taking in $306,500 — money that should have gone to charity, the Hennepin County Attorney contends.

Lakewood said in a civil court filing that it didn't uncover Flanigan's sales of its "stolen property" until after he retired in 2021.

That discovery came when one of the recyclers that Flanigan used had contacted the cemetery, asking how to get a hold of Flanigan for a payment, according to a suit by Lakewood against its insurer. Lakewood claims the insurer refused to cover its employee theft claim.

Bins of medical items from cremated individuals sat at Paul Maher’s Cremation & Trade Services Inc. facility in St. Paul.

No policy, no crime?

Lakewood also went to Minneapolis police.

"Our former employee deliberately defrauded our association over a period of years and in so doing deprived several charitable beneficiaries of funding," the cemetery said in a statement to the Star Tribune.

According to a filing by the county attorney's office, one of Lakewood's supervisors recalled confronting Flanigan about a check the supervisor had received from a metal recycler in 2017 or 2018.

Flanigan told the Lakewood supervisor that proceeds from the check would go to charity, the filing said.

In an interview, Flanigan's attorney Timothy Matuszak said that particular check was from a recycler and made out to a charity working with the orthopedic doctor. (Flanigan could not be reached for comment).

After noticing the 2017 or 2018 check, Flanigan's supervisor at Lakewood said that any further sales proceeds should go to charity and that Lakewood itself needs to be the donor, the county attorney's office said in a filing.

Flanigan said in a filing that Lakewood had no documented policy for recycling — or for donating any proceeds to charity.

"The reality is that after Mr. Flanigan retired, Lakewood inadvertently became aware of the sums of money involved in recycling the non-organic remains of cremated bodies. They are upset that they did not get the money and that Mr. Flanigan did instead," Flanigan's attorney wrote in a court filing.

Flanigan asked that charges be dismissed for lack of probable cause, noting that taking trash is not illegal.

Hennepin County District Court Judge Marta Chou ruled against Flanigan last month, writing that the items he sold "never made it into a trash bin, which would have been publicly accessible."

Chou also wrote that "multiple people were told by the defendant that he would receive the money from the metal and then donate it charity."

Matuszak, Flanigan's attorney, denies Flanigan ever told anyone that money from recycling sales for his benefit was going to charity.

Paul Maher, owner of Cremation & Trade Services Inc., held out a metal hip screw from a person who was cremated at his facility.

Laws and contracts

Since discovering Flanigan's sales, Lakewood has adopted a formal policy on recycling, said Jon Austin, a spokesman for the cemetery. Lakewood donates recycling income to charitable organizations that serve people who have experienced tragic losses, Austin said.

Other Twin Cities crematoria operators say they have been donating recycling proceeds to charities for years. At Crescent Tide Cremation Services, owner Verlin Stoll said most of his charity donations go to a nearby nonprofit hospice, which offers its services to the dying for free.

Paul Maher, whose Cremation & Trade Service business is in the same sprawling St. Paul building as Stoll's crematorium, said he donates recycling proceeds to a charitable orthopedic surgery group, as well as to a small private school and a dog rescue operation, both in St. Paul.

Mahler has been in the wholesale cremation business for about 20 years.

"For six or seven years, I just tossed it in the trash," he said of items left after cremation. "Technically, it is trash."

But then he started seeing the value in the metal, and now sends his debris to a refiner in Philadelphia. The refiner pays the freight costs.

When a family authorizes a cremation, it signs an agreement with Maher's company authorizing his business to dispose of any non-combustible waste. Such agreements are required by state law.

Crematoria are allowed to dispose of "noncombustible materials" in "any lawful manner," the law says. It doesn't get into the details of disposal.

The Minnesota Department of Health, which regulates crematoriums and funeral homes, said "it is assumed that a lawful manner would also mean in a respectful and ethical manner."