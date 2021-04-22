The pandemic took a toll on every single arts institution, but events are blossoming anew this spring, including the Minneapolis Institute of Art's annual Art in Bloom fundraiser. There's just one catch: You'll have to go online to see it.

The first-ever online version of the event will showcase floral arrangements riffing on artworks displayed at Mia from April 28-May 2. Various virtual tours will be available; visitors should register in advance at artsmia.org/artinbloom.

Last year's event was canceled to halt the spread of COVID-19, but this year Mia wanted to bring it back. Normally the event brings in around 40,000 people over the course of a weekend.

"We thought it would be a better visitor experience virtually because it's so popular," said Kristin Prestegaard, Mia's chief engagement officer. "It's just not a capacity that we could comfortably allow into the museum."

Visitors will be able to see nearly 100 of the floral creations online; none will be displayed at Mia. "Art in Bloom" raises money to help support the museum.

There will be two virtual talks in conjunction with the show:

• "The Art of Turtle Island: Dakota Floral Legacy" at 7 p.m. April 29.

• "Deborah Pierce on Stolen Floral Art" at 7 p.m. April 30.

