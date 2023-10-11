Holidazzle will not take place this holiday season in downtown Minneapolis, organizers say.

The Minneapolis Downtown Council announced Tuesday that funding fell short this year but that the festival, which once involved nightly parades to draw shoppers downtown during the holiday season, would return in 2024.

"This is a one-season decision that does not impact plans for the 2024 Holidazzle," the Downtown Council said in a statement.

Steve Cramer, president & CEO of the council, said it was a difficult call to make.

"This decision comes after exhausting all possible avenues to make this happen," he said in the statement. "Holidazzle is a treasured annual event for our community, and we did everything we could to make it possible this holiday season. In the end, we did not have enough funding to produce the event at a level that the community expects and deserves. This is a one-season decision, and we will refocus our energy on Holidazzle 2024 and beyond."

Holidazzle had evolved most recently into weekend holiday markets at Loring Park.