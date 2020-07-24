E. Hennepin bistro Bardo is changing up the menu, the dining room — and even the name — to adapt to COVID-19. The new ventures are a “back-to-the-drawing-board approach” for chef and co-owner Remy Pettus.
When the restaurant reopened this month, it came back as BardoG, with a takeout-friendly hot dog and sausage-focused menu inspired by Hot Doug’s in Chicago. Some of Bardo’s regular menu items are also available as “Bardo Hits.”
BardoG is open daily, 3 to 9 p.m., with live music Thu.-Sat. evenings.
Music is central to the new concept. A stage has been erected in the dining room, and musician Wain McFarlane has taken over as music director and partner to program it.
Later this summer, when Bardo Food and Music is launched, guests can purchase tickets for a higher-end tasting menu, inspired by Pettus’s experience working at Moto in Chicago, with live musical performances as the accompaniment.
Some of those shows will be recorded live; the dining room now doubles as Bardo Studios. The space is also available for recording musicians to rent.
Bardo/BardoG/Bardo Studios is at 222 E. Hennepin Av., Mpls., 612-886-8404, bardompls.com.