Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey will lead the process to replace the public housing authority's board chair who resigned earlier this month.

Sharmarke Issa who led the board for more than three years, stepped down after a building he helped buy was tied to a federal investigation of fraud in programs meant to help feed those in need.

He told the Star Tribune this week that his resignation was not motivated by the FBI probe and that his intention for purchasing the building was to make a difference in the community given the housing crisis.

Federal prosecutors investigating the Minnesota nonprofit Feeding Our Future filed a forfeiture lawsuit to seize 14 properties. Issa — who was not named in the lawsuit — is part owner of one of those properties, a four-unit residential building on 12th Avenue South in Minneapolis, according to property records.

Tara Niebling, a spokeswoman for Frey, said the mayor will wait for the City's regular spring appointments cycle in March for the application process to open. Once the mayor selects a replacement, the appointment goes before City Council for a final confirmation.

In the interim, the board's vice chair Andrea Brennan will lead the governing panel. Brennan is also the city's director of Community Planning and Economic Development.

The mayor and the council each appoint four members to the Housing Authority board. The mayor also appoints a chairperson to lead the nine-member board, according to city ordinance.

Jennifer Keogh, deputy executive director for the Housing Authority, said the board chair is not a paid position, but all commissioners receive a $55 stipend to attend board meetings.

The board typically meets on the fourth Wednesday of every month and is tasked with setting policy and approving the agency's $170 million annual budget. The Housing Authority oversees 6,200 public housing units and serves more than 26,000 people.

Nobody has been charged in connection with the federal investigation and Aimee Bock, Feeding Our Future founder and executive director, has denied any wrongdoing and has said she is being targeted for working mostly with minority businesses.