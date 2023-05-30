Minneapolis-based Flagstone Foods, a major producer of store-brand snack nuts and trail mixes, has acquired Emerald Nuts.

Campbell Soup Co. sold the brand, which had $66 million in sales last year, for an undisclosed amount, the soup company announced Tuesday.

Flagstone has long worked as a behind-the-scenes manufacturer — making and packaging private label products for others. Now, with a well-established brand, the company gains higher visibility in the snack aisle.

"Adding Emerald Nuts to our portfolio establishes a new avenue for Flagstone to service our customers with innovative snack products and unites two industry leaders," Flagstone CEO Harry Overly said in a news release. "Our Flagstone team is excited to welcome Emerald as a transformative acquisition to our portfolio, and we're looking forward to continuing to drive growth for both Flagstone and our retail partners."

Flagstone was part of Chicago-based Treehouse Foods until 2019, when the private equity firm Atlas Holdings bought the snacking division and set up its headquarters in Minneapolis. Flagstone named Overly as CEO last year.

Flagstone employs about 800 people and operates three manufacturing plants in North Carolina, Texas and Alabama. It also owns the Goodfields, Hoody's, Nature's Harvest and Nutcracker brands.

Emerald was founded in 2004 and acquired by Campbell in 2018. The sale is part of the company's strategy to "focus on driving accelerated growth across our snacks division and power brands," Chris Foley, president of Campbell Snacks, said in a statement.

Minnesota companies now have a considerable stake in the snacking nuts market; Hormel Foods bought Planters in 2021.

Both brands need to contend with a market that is, on the whole, declining. Among the nation's top 12 snack categories, only snack nuts saw a decline in both dollar sales and volumes sold last year, according to market research firm Circana.