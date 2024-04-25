The Minneapolis Farmers Market will kick off its summer season on May 4 and pare back its hours, the organization announced this week.

The market will be open Wednesday through Sunday this summer. It will operate on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and open at 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. The market was open from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily between May and October last year.

Officials told KSTP the pared-back hours signify an acknowledgment that shoppers' habits have changed, which necessitated the shift.

Several local farmers markets have faced financial headwinds lately, many of which rely on donations to remain open. Many small businesses that provide their offerings have also struggled in the wake of the pandemic as federal aid began to drop off.

The Nokomis Farmers Market suspended its operations during the 2022 season and reopened last year.