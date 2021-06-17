The Minneapolis DFL failed to endorse any candidate for mayor, leaving a wide open election this fall.

Seven candidates, including first-term Mayor Jacob Frey, Sheila Nezhad, Kate Knuth, Phil Sturm and AJ Awed, competed for the party's seal through a virtual format that had drawn criticism recently from some Democrats who said the process was difficult for some to navigate.

Another mayoral challenger Jerrell Perry, who is now running as an independent had initially sought the DFL endorsement, dropped out after ballots had already went out, the party said. Lakeem Johnson filed for endorsement for the mayoral race, but also never participated in the process.

After six rounds of ranked-choice balloting, Nezhad won first in delegate votes, capturing 53%, but failed to secure the 60% needed for endorsement. Frey led the pack early on, but came in second behind Nezhad in the final round of balloting, earning 40% of the votes.

As the balloting progressed to the end, Knuth, who had the lowest delegate votes, dropped out of the endorsement race. Frey gained 95 votes, while Nezhad finished the night with 370 more delegate votes than the mayor.

More than 88% of delegates voted for endorsements. For more than a decade, the Minneapolis DFL has not endorsed a mayoral candidate. R.T. Rybak was the last candidate to get the endorsement when he was running for his third term in 2009.

Minneapolis DFL Chair Devin Hogan said endorsements carry a lot of weight because it gives candidates the full backing of the party and a significant edge over their opponents heading into the election. The majority of the candidates who won the DFL endorsement, he said, are people of color or LGBTQ.

"Endorsement is a sign of Democrats coming together to say that these are the candidates that most support our values as Democrats," Hogan said in an interview. "There are a lot of Democrats that live in Minneapolis, that trust and participate and follow the endorsement process, who are happy and ready to get behind our endorsed candidates and support them now and in the fall."

Minneapolis DFL city delegates also endorsed candidates for the Board of Estimate and Taxation and Park and Recreation Board.

Christa Moseng, an attorney who lives in the Midtown Phillips neighborhood, was endorsed for the Board of Estimate and Taxation where there are two at-large seats up for election. Moseng earned 63% support in the final round of balloting, with about 1,813 total delegate votes over two of her challengers Steve Brandt and Aaron Zellhoefer who were also seeking the party's nod.

Meanwhile, there were no endorsements for the Park Board's three at-large seats up for election in November, including two held by incumbents Londel French and Meg Forney. Tom Olsen, French and Forney had the most delegate votes, but neither earned the 60% needed to win the DFL endorsement. At-large Commissioner Latrisha Vetaw is not seeking re-election. Vetaw is running for City Council seat on the North Side's Fourth Ward currently held by one-term Council Member Phillipe Cunningham who recently won the party's endorsement last week.

Winners of the DFL endorsement for three uncontested Park Board district seats were Billy Menz, Eric Moran and Jono Cowgill. Meanwhile, there were no endorsements for the other contested district seats held by incumbents AK Hassan, Steffanie Musich and Brad Bourn, who is not seeking re-election.

This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.

Faiza Mahamud • 612-673-4203