Starting Wednesday, the city of Minneapolis will limit traffic on more roads to encourage people to exercise outdoors, but also maintain a safe distance from others during the pandemic.

The city announced Monday that it was creating three new Stay Healthy Streets routes, which together total about 15 miles. The routes pass through residential areas and sometimes connect to trails or local parks. In many places, the roads will be closed to traffic, except to local residents.

People using the routes should still be careful to stay at least 6 feet away from others. “If you see a crowd, go somewhere else,” the city warned on its website outlining the new routes.

The new north Minneapolis route runs downs N. Humboldt Avenue, then crosses over to Irving Avenue before connecting to N. 26th Avenue. It then connects to the Victory Memorial Parkway. The city estimates it would take just over 2 hours to walk that route, and a little more than a half-hour to bike it.

The northeast Minneapolis Route runs down NE Filmore Street, pops over to Pierce Street, then connects to SE 6th Avenue Southeast and then uses NE 5th Street to loop back to its starting point. The city estimates that will take an hour and a half to walk and roughly a half-hour to bike.

The new South Minneapolis route stretches from 17th Avenue South to 40th Street East, then connects to 1st Avenue South and eventually crosses over to connect with 34th Street East, passing by Powderhorn Park.

The city’s street changes join those made by the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, which closed miles of parkways to help residents maintain their distance while walking and biking.