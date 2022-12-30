Minneapolis crews began clearing a homeless camp Friday morning that has been set up outside the Quarry shopping center for more than a year.

The camp is on city-owned land across the parking lot from the Quarry's shops at 1520-1730 New Brighton Blvd. There were about a dozen tents, a portable toilet and a food donation drop-off area.

The site has hosted as many as 25 occupants at times, officials who work with the homeless have said. There were six there when crews arrived Friday morning.

The city posted signs at the camp Dec. 21 saying occupants needed to leave by Wednesday — a seven-day window. Over the weekend, posts circulated on social media urging people to show up to defend the encampment.

Minneapolis officials opted not to clear the camp right away to deescalate tensions with the protesters and campers. Five Minneapolis police officers suffered minor injuries when protesters tried to prevent the clearing of a camp in March 2021 at 205 Girard Av. N.

City officials said safety concerns prompted the decision that the Quarry camp should close, noting fires on site, the freezing winter weather and minors living there. They also noted that shelters had the space to take in the occupants.

Those living at the site Friday declined transportation to the Catholic Charities' Opportunity Center for support. Two were driven elsewhere.

Outreach workers have visited the encampment for several months seeking to help the occupants find shelter and connect with other resources. Those that remained earlier this week had declined offers of shelter and storage, according to city officials.