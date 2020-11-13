Minneapolis City Council narrowly approved a plan Friday that allows the city to bring in outside police officers to help amid a shortage.

The additional officers — likely from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and Metro Transit Police — would help the city respond to 911 calls and violent hot spots amid a rise in violent crime.

The proposal drew a fiery discussion when it went through a council committee earlier this week but passed Friday without any further discussion.

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo has said he needs 20 to 40 additional officers to help while “our city is bleeding” and “resources are hemorrhaging.”

Earlier this week, some council members pressed Arradondo for details on how an additional $500,000 — the amount of money requested — would allow them to reduce violent crime when the department is already focused on patrolling.

The proposal was approved 7-6 and now heads to Mayor Jacob Frey, who has said he supports it.

Voting in favor of the proposal were Council Members Kevin Reich, Jamal Osman, Lisa Goodman, Alondra Cano, Andrew Johnson, Linea Palmisano and Andrea Jenkins.

Voting against it were Steve Fletcher, Jeremiah Ellison, Cam Gordon, Phillipe Cunningham, Lisa Bender and Jeremy Schroeder.

This story is developing and will be updated.