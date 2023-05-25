A divided Minneapolis City Council on Thursday voted to move ahead with putting a rent control policy to the city's voters in November.

The council's action, while only a step in a multi-stage process, is a victory for supporters of the strictest rent control options and a defeat for those who want to quash the idea entirely. And it could face a veto from Mayor Jacob Frey.

The council voted 7-5 to direct the city attorney's office to draft an ordinance that mandates a 3% annual rent cap with no exceptions.

Two things to keep in mind: The drafting of the ordinance would serve only as a first step in what will likely be months of spirited debate. In other words, nothing has changed — no actual rent control policy can be adopted without voters agreeing to it.

And the 3% cap without exceptions equates to the strictest version of rent control out there, similar to the policy approved by St. Paul voters and later softened after backlash from developers. It becomes the baseline for all future City Council discussions, even though it doesn't appear to have the support of a majority of the council members.

But it gets the process started, and that's the victory for supporters.

"We've got to move this along," said Council President Andrea Jenkins, who voted for the policy. She explained after the meeting that she doesn't support the 3% cap as a policy to actually present to voters, "but the policy will change."

The council is under procedural pressure as it faces a statutory deadline of Aug. 25 to approve both a potential policy and a ballot question. Because of the various stages of city legislation, including public hearings and committee votes, the train needed to get rolling Thursday, according to Council Member Aisha Chughtai, who co-sponsored Thursday's action.

Frey has said he'd veto any actual 3% policy proposal approved by the council. But it wasn't yet clear whether he would veto the specific measure approved Thursday.

How they voted

In addition to Jenkins and Chughtai, council members voting for the rent control policy were Elliott Payne, Robin Wonsley, Jeremiah Ellison, Jamal Osman and Jason Chavez.

Council members voting against it were Michael Rainville, LaTrisha Vetaw, Emily Koski, Andrew Johnson and Council Vice President Linea Palmisano. Council Member Lisa Goodman was absent.

