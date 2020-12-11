$1.5 billion
total budget
5.75%
Property tax levy increase, though the city says many people's bills will decrease
$176 million
Police Department funding, though $11 million requires an additional council vote to be released
Local
Minneapolis budget highlights
Minneapolis
Woman arrested in shooting death at Minneapolis apartment
A man's death was the city's 79th homicide this year — and the third this week.
Local
Park Board clears one of two Powderhorn homeless camps
About 20 people were arrested as one of two sites in Powderhorn Park was shut down.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis Park Board narrowly votes down plan to restrict encampments
Small encampments have shown up in about 35 park locations, including one in front of the superintendent's home at Lyndale Farmstead Park.
Minneapolis
Bde Maka Ska name stays, Minnesota Supreme Court says
The ruling that the Minnesota DNR has the authority to rename the lake caps a yearslong dispute over the popular Minneapolis lake and reverses a decision from the Court of Appeals last spring.