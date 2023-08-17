Buy-now-pay-later company Sezzle Inc. is now trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

"We're in New York today celebrating the listing," said Sezzle CEO Charlie Youakim, who rang the opening bell for Nasdaq trading on Thursday.

The Minneapolis-based company will trade under the "SEZL" ticker symbol.

By mid-morning, Sezzle was trading at $33.85 a share, up 49.4% for its first day on Nasdaq. The company is not issuing any new shares in connection with the listing.

Sezzle has been listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, where shares will continue to be traded.

By adding Nasdaq, Sezzle shares will be available to more domestic shareholders, Youakim said. It has previously been difficult for American investors to buy the stock, he said.

Sezzle currently is on the upswing. Last year, the company was posting net losses. But its second quarter results released last week showed a profit of $1.1 million. Revenue was up 19.4%.

"Everything in business is supply and demand, and we think there's demand here," Youakim said.

A U.S. stock listing has been a long-term goal for Youakim. Sezzle filed a confidential registration in 2021 for an initial public offering in the U.S. Sezzle also pitched getting listed on the Nasdaq market in March.

Last week, it said the application was progressing.

The company also moved its headquarters last month to the Dayton's Project in downtown Minneapolis.

Sezzle, founded in 2016, now has 280 employees.

Last month, the company touted its growth in Canada where it now has more than 500,000 customers.