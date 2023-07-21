Minneapolis-based Insignia Systems has fired Kristine Glancy, the company's president and chief executive since 2016.

Insignia Systems, a provider of in-store advertising solutions, has been exploring strategic alternatives for more than a year.

Glancy's termination is effective Aug. 31, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is moving in a new direction — from in-store marketing to non-bank lending.

Glancy is one of the few female CEOs of Minnesota-based public companies. She moved to Insignia after a 17-year career at Kraft-Heinz Company in various sales and marketing positions.

On May 25, Insignia Systems agreed to sell its in-store marketing business to Minneapolis-based Park Printing Inc. for $3.5 million.

That business was at the heart of litigation between Insignia Systems and affiliates of News Corp. that resulted in a $20 million settlement last year.

Despite Insignia's legal victory and the $12 million in net proceeds from the settlement, the business was struggling, necessitating the deal with printing partner Park Printing. The company earned a profit last year thanks to the settlement, but annual revenue was $18.8 million, down 3.6% from the previous year.

Annual revenue peaked at $33.2 million in 2018.

The company shifted its attention to a new business started earlier this year revolving around non-bank lending. The focus on the non-bank lending will be on agricultural real estate loans, according to recent company filings.