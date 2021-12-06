Shares of a small but long-struggling Minneapolis-based public company got a boost today when it announced plans to seek "strategic alternatives."

Insignia Systems, the Minneapolis-based provider of in-store digital point-of-purchase advertising displays for consumer packaged goods companies, announced in a Monday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it has hired New York-based global investment firm Chardan to conduct a review of options.

When a company announces it is seeking strategic alternatives, it usually means that it is looking for a change of ownership in the form of a merger, acquisition or some other business combination.

On Friday Insignia Systems stock price closed at $4.94 a share, down 16% for the year. In early trading Monday, shares were up 53% to $7.65 a share.

Chardan specializes in health care and fintech companies and has done a number of deals that utilize SPACs, or special purpose acquisition companies, essentially corporate shells that go public and then seek to acquire other companies.

There was no timetable set for a decision and Insignia Systems said in its filing that it would not comment on the process until the board of directors has decided on an action plan.

Insignia Systems is led by Kristine Glancy, a former Kraft Foods executive who has been president and CEO of Insignia Systems since 2016 and a board member since 2017. The company currently has about 40 employees.

Revenue at the company has declined in nine of the last 11 quarters and Insignia had net losses in each of those quarters. Annual revenue was $17.5 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, down from a peak of $33.2 million in 2018.

Insignia Systems and one of its largest shareholders, Air T Inc., have had a cooperation agreement since 2018. In October the two sides extended the cooperation agreement with the provision of adding Air T's chairman and CEO, Nicholas Swenson, to Insignia's board and increasing the board size from four to five.