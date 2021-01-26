The Minneapolis Police Department on Monday night downplayed word that Chief Medaria Arradondo is on a list of candidates to become police chief of San Jose, Calif.

According to documents from the city of San Jose, he is one of six finalists and will be part of a candidate forum Saturday and involved in subsequent interviews.

MPD spokesman John Elder said in a statement Monday night that while Arradondo is "humbled and honored" to be considered for the job, he "remains committed to the public safety of the residents and businesses of Minneapolis and continuing the important MPD transformational change in the spirit of healing and moving our city forward in collaboration with our communities."

Elder said a recruiter asked the chief for his résumé and got permission from Arradondo to send it to San Jose. "The chief has yet to have any conversation with any elected official from San Jose," Elder said.

Arradondo has faced numerous challenges in the past year as the city has struggled to combat a dramatic increase in violent crime amid a wave of officer departures in the aftermath of George Floyd's death. He has clashed with members of the City Council who have questioned the role of police in the city and pledged to work toward "ending" the department following Floyd's death.

Most recently, a small group of City Council members is once again working on a proposal that could replace the current Police Department.

The proposal, which would have to go before voters, could place police and other public safety programs under a new department.

The San Jose Police Department extended its national search application window for a police chief from Dec. 31 to Jan. 14, according to the Mercury News in San Jose. Officials hope to name a new chief by the end of February.

The city used the recruiting firm Public Sector Search and Consulting for the search.

Arradondo joined the force in 1989 as a patrol officer in the Fourth Precinct and was named inspector of the First Precinct in 2013.

He was appointed to head the MPD in 2017.

Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759