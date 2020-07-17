Minneapolis is poised to temporarily lease out part of the vacant Kmart building on Lake Street to the U.S. Postal Service, which lost two locations in the riots that followed George Floyd’s death.

The Postal Service needs a temporary location during the 12 to 24 months it will take to rebuild, and its agreement with the city calls for it to pay $30,416 a month in rent beginning Aug. 1.

The City Council approved the deal on Friday, and Mayor Jacob Frey is expected to sign off on it.

The city agreed earlier this year to spend about $9 million to end its lease with Kmart as part of a larger effort to redevelop the area.

Council President Lisa Bender, who represents the area, said the lease only covers a portion of the building, and acknowledged other groups have also expressed an interest in using part of the space, including as a temporary homeless shelter.

