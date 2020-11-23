INSIDE PEEK Twelve Vultures

Back story: You could say that Adam DeJarlais was born into the antiques business. His mother ran her own shop and encouraged his early interest in collecting. He was drawn to arrowheads and rare stones. But when he entered the workforce, DeJarlais fell into the food industry, working his way from teen busboy to full-time chef. He ultimately quit to join Hunt and Gather, a “vintage amusement store” in southwest Minneapolis. As one of 15 vendors there, DeJarlais had only 300 square feet to show off his wares. In July 2020, he took a risk mid-pandemic and opened Twelve Vultures in northeast Minneapolis.

What it’s like: With an entire shop of his own, DeJarlais is free to display his eclectic collection of antiques. The store’s setting — black tin ceiling and dangling chandeliers — matches its wares, which range from religious sculptures and old photographs to taxidermy and bones. All are ethically sourced from local and European conservationists, meaning that the animals were not killed solely for the purpose of becoming merchandise. Nature fires “a curiosity that fuels an artistic inspiration,” DeJarlais says.

What you’ll find: In addition to bones, hides and taxidermy, there are antique industrial goods including machine parts and clockwork, plus odds and ends like a perfectly patinated bird cage and a stack of tarnished silver bowls.

What you won’t find: Anything modern. And no clothing or jewelry.

Where to find it: 507 E. Hennepin Av., Mpls., open noon-5 p.m. Sundays, Thursdays and Fridays; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays. twelvevultures.com