Zach Curtis, left, got turned upside-down in the 2015 farce "Boeing Boeing" (Mo Perry managed to remain standing). /Thomas Sandelands

Minnesota theater audiences haven't seen much of actor/director Zach Curtis lately but our loss is New York's gain. He has a new gig there.

Curtis, whose local appearances include Torch Theater's "Boeing Boeing," Mixed Blood Theatre's "Take Me Out" and the web series "Theater People," will be the artistic director of Chenango River Theatre in western New York. In addition to hundreds of directing and acting gigs in the Twin Cities, the Minneapolis native has led theater companies in Rapid City, S.D. and Bemidji. Although shows for the 2021 season at Chenango are up in the air, the plan is for Curtis to transition to his new job next year, alongside the current artistic director.