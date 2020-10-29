Thirty-two COVID-19 deaths were reported by Minnesota health authorities on Thursday along with a record 2,872 lab-confirmed infections and other worsening statistical indicators of the pandemic.

Rising case counts, released on Thursday, flipped six more counties into the category in which all-online learning would be recommended at local schools. Twenty-five mostly rural counties now have high enough infection levels for that recommendation, while 37 of the state's 87 counties have levels that recommend all online classes in middle and high schools and hybrid instruction in elementary schools.

Anoka, Ramsey and Washington counties fall into that latter advisory category.

The Minnesota Department of Health is now reporting 2,419 COVID-19 deaths in the pandemic and 142,311 confirmed or probable infections detected through diagnostic testing. Probable infections are those diagnosed through antigen testing that is faster but slightly less accurate than standard molecular testing.

A single-day high of 867 beds in Minnesota hospitals were filled with COVID-19 patients, according to Thursday's updated state pandemic response dashboard. That is an increase from the 685 reported on Wednesday, and includes 173 patients in intensive care due to breathing problems or other complications from their infections.

The state's hospitals still have capacity, though, reporting that only 1,120 of 1,521 immediately available ICU beds were filled with patients due to COVID-19 or other unrelated medical concerns. The number of available ICU beds has increased in the last week, indicating that hospitals are converting more general or standby beds for that purpose in response to demand. Another 408 ICU beds could be readied within 72 hours, according to the dashboard.

Free COVID-19 testing was available last month at the Abubakar As-saddique Islamic Center in Minneapolis.

Thursday's reported COVID-19 deaths included five people younger than 70. More than 80% of the COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota so far have involved people 70 or older.

Twenty of the deaths reported Thursday involved residents of long-term care facilities while 12 involved people who lived in private residences. While 70% of the total number of Minnesota deaths due to COVID-19 have involved long-term care residents, who are at greater risk due to their ages and underlying health problems, that rate had been more than 80% this spring and has evened out this summer and fall.

Thursday's one-day death count was one of the highest in the pandemic. But the Wednesday and Thursday health department reports this fall have tended to include elevated numbers — possibly reflecting the administrative cycles of verifying and then reporting COVID-19 deaths.

Regardless, the 118 deaths reported in the seven-day period ending Thursday is one of the highest totals since early June.

The state's county-level COVID-19 numbers are consistent with the latest White House status update showing the pandemic is pressing into rural areas of Minnesota. The federal report listed 12 counties in Minnesota as "red zones" due to current rates of more than 100 new infections per 100,000 people per week.

Those counties are Clay, Kandiyohi, Chisago, Morrison, Beltrami, Todd, Hubbard, Nobles, Cass, Roseau, Murray, and Clearwater. Minnesota ranked 20th in the nation for its rate of new infections, according to the latest federal update, while the Dakotas had the nation's highest rates and Wisconsin ranked fourth.