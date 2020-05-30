The group assembled with Gov. Tim Walz Saturday represented people of all walks of life and beliefs. Reverends and rabbis, and people of the Muslim faith. Speaking in Somali, Spanish, and English. Pleading, with tears in their eyes, for their hurt communities to stay home prevent more pain.

Acknowledging the pain caused by the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, the leaders asked citizens to abide by an 8 p.m. curfew in place in a large swath of the Twin Cities to help put an end to the catastrophic riots that traumatized Minneapolis and other cities in the metro this week.

They decried the presence of “outside agitators” who, under the cloak of darkness, used peaceful protesters as “human shields” to loot, torch drugstores, a post office, auto parts stores, gas stations and fire shots at law enforcement.

Their presence meant peaceful protesters were no longer safe — their message drowned out by chaos.

“White people from other communities are coming into my community, our communities as some kind of perverse poetry, as if it wasn’t bad enough already,” said Justin Terrell, executive director of the Council for Minnesotans of African Heritage. “Go home now. The fascists on the plane right now, turn around.”

Clarence Castile knew how hard it was to ask people to stay home and not take to the streets, but he did it anyway. His nephew, Philando Castile, was shot seven times by an officer in Falcon Heights in 2016, insisting repeatedly that he wasn’t reaching for a gun.

Gallery: In aftermath of George Floyd protest chaos, day is calm but bracing for Saturday night Gallery: In aftermath of George Floyd protest chaos, day is calm but bracing for Saturday night

“Riots and protests are needed sometimes so that our state authorities, communities know what we’re trying to say. Those victims who lose their lives because somebody doesn’t hear them, it has to be said by someone else in a different way, a stronger and more powerful way,” he said. “But we have to rebuild our community now.”

Emilia Gonzalez Avalos, executive director of Navigate MN, said the people from the outside who burned down more buildings around Lake Street in south Minneapolis last night came to “cause more harm and pain in places where there’s already harm and pain.”

“I stand here with anger at the evil that is destroying, burning and desecrating the community we love so much,” she said.

At a news conference early Saturday morning, Walz and state public safety leaders said people were being encouraged to come to Minneapolis by national groups across the country, capitalizing on the discontent in the city to cause further destruction. Reports of fascist groups, white supremacists and even drug cartels were all being looked into by the administration, and many of the arrests made the night before were people who lived outside of the state.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said she was a community organizer for more than two decades before she was elected to the state House of Representatives and eventually the executive branch. She said “my heart and my guts are being ripped out in this moment” because she can’t march in the streets or mourn at the scene of Floyd’s death.

“That space on 38th and Chicago is sacred ground, and people should be able to come together on that sacred ground and mourn and grieve and demand change and justice,” she said. “In this moment, we cannot, because there are detractors. There are white supremacists. There are anarchists. There are people who are burning down the institutions that are core to our identity and who we are.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Twitter: @bbierschbach