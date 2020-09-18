The Wild is moving on from longtime captain and franchise scoring leader Mikko Koivu, announcing Friday he won’t be re-signed after 15 seasons.

Koivu, 37, was finishing a two-year, $11 million contract and will be an unrestricted free agent.

After spending his entire NHL career to date with the Wild, Koivu is the franchise leader in numerous categories — including games played (1,028), assists (504), points (709), plus-minus (plus-70), shots (2,270) and faceoff wins (10,354).

Earlier this season, the 11-year captain became the 55th player in NHL history to play his first 1,000 games with the same team.

He was a first-round choice (sixth overall) in the 2001 NHL draft and made his debut during the 2005-2006 season.

General Manager Bill Guerin made the announcement in a news release.

“Mikko Koivu was a true leader both on and off the ice,” Guerin said in the release. “Mikko’s legacy will live on forever in our organization.

“His hard work, dedication and team-first mentality will be extremely difficult to replace in our lineup. Off the ice, Mikko’s impact in the State of Hockey was immeasurable as he went out of his way to make a positive impact on so many people in our community.”

Before the trade deadline in February, Koivu told Wild management he wouldn’t waive the no-move clause in his contract to potentially facilitate a trade elsewhere — citing his tenure with the Wild as what he valued most.

Once the Wild was eliminated from the postseason tournament in Edmonton last month, Koivu hadn’t decided whether he’d keep playing or retire.