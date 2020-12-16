If Dan Bailey was looking for a vote of renewed faith from above Wednesday morning, he sure didn't get it from his boss.

In a short, terse video conference with reporters, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was asked three questions about the embattled Bailey, who missed four kicks in Sunday's 26-14 loss at Tampa Bay.

Question 1: Do you anticipate Dan Bailey being your kicker on Sunday?

"We'll see."

Question 2: Do you have any plans to add any other kickers to the roster?

"We'll see."

Later, Zimmer was asked if it makes him angry during the course of a game that he has a kicker he can't depend on.

He didn't bite.

"I don't think we have a kicker we can't depend on," Zimmer said. "There's all kinds of guys making mistakes throughout the course of the game. But that's just part of life, part of momentum. There's ebbs and flows to every game."

The Vikings' first practice for Sunday's game against the Bears is later today.