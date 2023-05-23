More from Star Tribune
Keep the IRS out of the tax-prep business
For those who aim to simplify filing taxes, the answer is right there in front of them.
Todd Lippert
Counterpoint: Session strengthened democracy, not DFL politics
The Democracy for the People Act is nonpartisan and pro-voter, which is to say it helps us all.
Howard Root
Goodbye, Minnesota
After the 2023 legislative session, Minnesota Nice has become Minnesota Nuts.
Editorial
A major investment in the education of Minnesota kids
Education funding is critical. Now the big test is ensuring that it is used wisely to boost achievement.