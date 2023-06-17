More from Star Tribune
Letters
Readers Write: Train to Duluth, Trump charges, Minnesota's future
I'm already packing my bags.
James Schoettler, Jay Severance, Jerome Johnson, Mat Hollinshead, Greg Struve and Joe Landsberger
Minnesota's future: A metropolitan transit philosophy for the 21st century
One built for the region, not just the downtowns. One that ends the problem of "you can't get there from here."
Mary Meland, Dale Dobrin, Ada Alden and Roger Sheldon
Minnesota's future: Expect to reap what we've sown
That's a good thing — in a few years, we'll be hearing the success stories resulting from this year's efforts for the well-being of children.
Kip Sullivan
Minnesota's future: How to contain health care costs, revisited
The Legislature has ordered up multiple studies on the issue. Here's what we should hope they will deliver.