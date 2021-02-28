FORT MYERS, FLA. - Miguel Sanó lined a bases-loaded double into the left-field corner to drive in two runs, Kyle Garlick broke a tie with a sacrifice fly, and the Twins overcame three Boston home runs to open their 2021 Grapefruit League season with a 7-6, seven-inning victory over the Red Sox.

The most important number in Sunday's box score, however, might have been this: 2,154. That was the official attendance at Hammond Stadium, the first time in nearly a year that the Twins had played in front of paying customers, albeit socially distanced, mostly masked ones.

Devin Smeltzer allowed only one hit, a solo home run to Bobby Dalbec, in his two-inning start, and Tyler Duffey surrendered a pair of homers, one each to Red Sox infielder Michael Chavis and Jeter Downs.

