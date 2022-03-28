ALLENTOWN, PA. – Michigan is headed to its NCAA record 26th Frozen Four.

Nolan Moyle scored twice, Garrett Van Wyhe had a shorthanded goal and the Wolverines beat Quinnipiac 7-4 to win the Allentown Regional on Sunday at the PPL Center.

Michigan (31-9-1), the regional's top seed, broke its tie with Boston College for most Frozen Four appearances. It's the Wolverines' first appearance in the showcassince 2018.

Michigan, which also holds the NCAA record with nine national championships, heads to Boston seeking its first since 1998. The Wolverines will face eight-time champion Denver in the first semifinal at TD Garden on April 7; the winner will face either the Gophers or Minnesota State Mankato for the championship two nights later.

Michigan led 4-0 after two periods Sunday, the fourth goal coming on Van Wyhe's shorthanded score with 66 seconds left in the second period.

The Bobcats (32-7-3) scored the first three goals of the third period, though, getting goals from Jayden Lee, Wyatt Bongiovanni and Desi Burgart to pull within 4-3 with nine minutes to play.

But with Quinnipiac goalie Dylan St. Cyr pulled for an extra attacker, Michael Pastujov found an empty net at 16:23, as did Moyle at 18:37. Brendan Brisson scored with 35 seconds left for the final Michigan goal, and the Bobcats' Zach Metsa scored 13 seconds later.