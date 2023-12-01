Introduction: Host Michael Rand jumps right into the big news Friday morning that the Twins will have new (but familiar) voices on their TV and radio broadcasts in 2024. With just a few months left in the offseason, though, we still don't know who their TV broadcast partner will be. Plus big wins for the Wolves and Gophers men's basketball show off their depth.

8:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins Rand to talk about the three biggest stories of the week: The Gophers' QB upheaval, with Athan Kaliakmanis entering the transfer portal; the Vikings' impending decision at quarterback; and the Wild's coaching change.

31:00: Rand reiterates his preference for a Vikings quarterback and marvels at how much different the Wild looked in a 6-1 win Thursday.

