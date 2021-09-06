Michael K. Williams, an Emmy-nominated actor who brought dazzling menace to HBO's crime series "The Wire" as Omar Little, a fearsome Baltimore robber, and also appeared in shows including "Boardwalk Empire" and "Lovecraft Country," was found dead Sept. 6 in his Brooklyn apartment. He was 54.

A spokesperson for the New York Police confirmed his death but did not provide additional details.

Williams earned four Emmy nominations as a supporting actor, including for playing Bessie Smith's husband, Jack Gee, in the TV movie "Bessie" (2015). He also played Chalky White on the HBO series "Boardwalk Empire" and appeared in movies such as "12 Years a Slave" (2013).

But he remained best known for his starmaking role in "The Wire," a portrait of Baltimore crime and corruption that aired on HBO for five seasons beginning in 2002.