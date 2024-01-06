Singer Michael Bolton is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor that has forced him to take a break from touring.

Bolton, 70, underwent surgery just before the holidays, he said in a Facebook post on Friday. "Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success," he wrote.

"I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family," Bolton said. "For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery, which means I'll have to take a temporary break from touring."

He expressed regret about disappointing his fans, and said he was working hard to accelerate his recovery.

Bolton had upcoming tour dates in Florida and California in early February, with later parts of the tour set for Canada, Switzerland and elsewhere in the United States.

The Grammy-winning musician released two new albums last year: "Spark of Light" and "Christmas Time."

During an interview with Billboard in July, he said he began writing songs for "Spark of Light" during the COVID-19 pandemic because he "felt a responsibility to help people feel a spark in their lives. Music is very powerful that way," he told the outlet.

Bolton did not say how long he expects his recovery will take, but told fans in the Facebook post that he is "beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years."

"Know that I'm keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I'll give you more updates as soon as I can," he added.