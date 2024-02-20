Peso Pluma, Mexico's biggest pop star, will make his Twin Cities debut May 28 at Target Center.

After a sold-out tour in 2023, the Grammy-winning global star will hit the road in May, with Minneapolis being the second stop on his Exodo Tour.

The 24-year-old was on fire last year. His "Ella Baila Sola" became the first regional Mexican song to reach the Top 10 in Billboard's Hot 100, peaking at No. 4. It ended up as the fifth most streamed song on Spotify in 2023.

This month, Pluma's third album, "Génesis," earned the Grammy for best musica Mexicana album. The album peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. Pluma is known for taking traditional corridos and mixing in elements of hip-hop, reggaeton and pop.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets from noon Wednesday until 10 p.m. Thursday through the Citi Entertainment program. General on-sale will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at livenation.com. Ticket prices have not been announced.



