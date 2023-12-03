As frustration mounts over conditions on Metro Transit, the agency is warning fare evaders that they risk citation as it implements a new fare-checking program, beginning Monday on the light rail.

As part of the Transit Rider Investment Program (TRIP), non-police community service officers will board transit and ask riders to show proof that they paid for their ride, issuing non-criminal citations to scofflaws. The enforcement will begin on the Blue and Green light-rail lines.

Before the Minnesota Legislature approved TRIP this year, police could only give out misdemeanor citations to fare evaders, according to a November post on Metro Transit's website from spokesperson Drew Kerr.

Such citations have been rare in recent years, Metro Transit data show. While more than 1,300 citations were issued in 2019, that number dropped to 573 in 2020, 10 in 2021 and 49 in 2022.

Few of those citations were ever paid. A 2020 Metropolitan Council audit found that only 2.6% of the citations Metro Transit Police doled out were paid at all. When they were, the money went to court, not to Metro Transit.

Kerr wrote that using community service officers instead of police to inspect fares will allow police to focus on serious issues.

The new citations, which must be paid within 90 days, begin at $35 for a first violation. Penalties escalate up to $100 and a 120-day prohibition for four or more violations. These administrative citations will not show up on criminal background reports, according to Metro Transit.

First-time fare evaders can reduce fines by purchasing fares to be used in the future or by watching a video about transit expectations, according to Metro Transit.

Community service officers will be trained in how to respond to mental health issues, de-escalation, first aid, Narcan administration and CPR, the agency said.

Last week, a Metropolitan Council transportation committee approved an expanded rider code of conduct for Metro Transit. The Metropolitan Council is expected to approve the code later this month. It would start going into effect in the first quarter of 2024.

A slide from the Metro Transit proposed code of conduct presentation on Nov. 27.