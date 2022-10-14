1. Maple Grove (6-0) at St. Michael-Albertville, 7 p.m.

2. Rosemount (6-0) vs. Prior Lake, 7 p.m.

3. Stillwater (6-0) vs. Mounds View, 7 p.m.

4. Shakopee (5-1) played Thursday at Lakeville South.

5. St. Thomas Academy (5A, 6-0) vs. Apple Valley.

6. Lakeville South (4-2) played Thursday vs. Shakopee.

7. Eden Prairie (4-2) vs. Edina, 7 p.m.

8. Centennial (4-2) vs. Minnetonka, 7 p.m.

9. Forest Lake (5-1) at Roseville, 7 p.m.

10. Prior Lake (4-2) at Rosemount, 7 p.m.