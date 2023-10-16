One game remains in the high school football regular season, and regular-season perfection remains attainable for eight metro teams. Three of those appear in the Metro Top 10 for Week 8.

It starts with No. 1 Eden Prairie, 7-0 and the only undefeated Class 6A team.

Two Class 5A teams remain unbeaten. Chanhassen is ranked fourth in the Metro Top 10 and Rogers eighth.

The other five undefeated metro teams are from smaller classes and didn't make the Metro Top 10 cut: Becker and Orono in Class 4A, Annandale in Class 3A and Norwood Young America and St. Agnes in Class 2A.

The Metro Top 10

1. Eden Prairie (7-0): Why are the Eagles No. 1? Simple. Consistency. They're the only team that hasn't suffered a letdown this season. Last week: 1.

2. Lakeville North (6-1): The Panthers have won games with their offense behind QB Riley Grossman and with their calling-card defense. Last week: 3.

3. Lakeville South (6-1): After finding pay dirt three times in a 52-0 romp over Eastview, running back Connor Cade has scored three times in three of the Cougars' past four games. Last week: 4.

4. Chanhassen (5A, 7-0): The Storm's underappreciated defense held rival Chaska to 102 yards of total offense in a 21-0 victory. Last week: 5.

5. Centennial (6-1): Since falling behind Maple Grove by 20 early in their only loss, the Cougars have dug in and given up just seven points before the fourth quarter in a four-game win streak. Last week: 8.

6. Minnetonka (6-1): After weeks of stressful one-point victories and season-ending injuries, a comfortable 61-21 victory over Buffalo was a much-needed salve. Last week: 6.

7. Maple Grove (5-2): St. Michael-Albertville bent a lot — its defense gave up 306 yards rushing — but the Knights gave Maple Grove its second one-point loss of the season, 14-13. Last week: 2.

8. Rogers (5A, 7-0): The Royals defense suffocated Park Center, holding the Pirates to 6 yards of offense — minus-32 yards rushing — in a 31-0 walkover. Last week: 9.

9. Stillwater (5-2): Rain, wind and an injury to highly recruited sophomore QB Nick Kinsey conspired to halt the Ponies' five-game winning streak. Last week: 7.

10. Anoka (5-2): This has to please Anoka coach Bo Wasurick: The Tornadoes ran for 251 yards, their highest rushing total of the season — in a 44-10 drubbing of Osseo. Last week: unranked.