METRO TOP 10 GAMES

1. Maple Grove (4-0) defeated Champlin Park, 43-14.

2. Prior Lake (4-0) at Eden Prairie, 7 p.m.

3. Rosemount (4-0) at Lakeville South, 7 p.m.

4. Stillwater (4-0) vs. White Bear Lake, 7 p.m.

5. Eden Prairie (3-1) vs. Prior Lake, 7 p.m.

6. Lakeville South (3-1) vs. Rosemount, 7 p.m.

7. Woodbury (4-0) at East Ridge, 7 p.m.

8. Shakopee (3-1) at Lakeville North, 7 p.m.

9. St. Thomas Academy (5A, 4-0) vs. Irondale, 7 p.m.

10. Forest Lake (4-0) at Hopkins, 7 p.m.