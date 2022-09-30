METRO TOP 10 GAMES
1. Maple Grove (4-0) defeated Champlin Park, 43-14.
2. Prior Lake (4-0) at Eden Prairie, 7 p.m.
3. Rosemount (4-0) at Lakeville South, 7 p.m.
4. Stillwater (4-0) vs. White Bear Lake, 7 p.m.
5. Eden Prairie (3-1) vs. Prior Lake, 7 p.m.
6. Lakeville South (3-1) vs. Rosemount, 7 p.m.
7. Woodbury (4-0) at East Ridge, 7 p.m.
8. Shakopee (3-1) at Lakeville North, 7 p.m.
9. St. Thomas Academy (5A, 4-0) vs. Irondale, 7 p.m.
10. Forest Lake (4-0) at Hopkins, 7 p.m.
