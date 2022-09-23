METRO TOP 10 GAMES

The Metro Top 10 is selected by staff writer Jim Paulsen.

1. Eden Prairie (3-1): lost to Rosemount 14-7.

2. Maple Grove (3-0): vs. Centennial, 7 p.m. Friday.

3. Prior Lake (3-0): vs. Lakeville North, 7 p.m. Friday.

4. Lakeville South (2-1): at Farmington, 7 p.m. Friday.

5. Stillwater (3-0): at Osseo, 7 p.m. Friday.

6. Woodbury (3-0): vs. Burnsville, 7 p.m. Friday.

7. Shakopee (2-1): vs. Edina, 7 p.m. Friday.

8. Rosemount (4-0): defeated Eden Prairie 14-7.

9. St. Thomas Academy (5A, 3-0): at Hastings, 7 p.m. Friday.

10. Hutchinson (4A, 3-0): vs. Becker, 7 p.m. Friday.