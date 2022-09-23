METRO TOP 10 GAMES
The Metro Top 10 is selected by staff writer Jim Paulsen.
1. Eden Prairie (3-1): lost to Rosemount 14-7.
2. Maple Grove (3-0): vs. Centennial, 7 p.m. Friday.
3. Prior Lake (3-0): vs. Lakeville North, 7 p.m. Friday.
4. Lakeville South (2-1): at Farmington, 7 p.m. Friday.
5. Stillwater (3-0): at Osseo, 7 p.m. Friday.
6. Woodbury (3-0): vs. Burnsville, 7 p.m. Friday.
7. Shakopee (2-1): vs. Edina, 7 p.m. Friday.
8. Rosemount (4-0): defeated Eden Prairie 14-7.
9. St. Thomas Academy (5A, 3-0): at Hastings, 7 p.m. Friday.
10. Hutchinson (4A, 3-0): vs. Becker, 7 p.m. Friday.
