Last weekend Valleyfair introduced its Grand Carnivale, an event billed as an international festival and the largest-ever event held at the Shakopee amusement park, a Valleyfair news release said.

The event, which is free with park admission, runs through Aug. 8 on Wednesdays through Sundays from 3 to 8 p.m. and includes a parade at 6:30 p.m. with floats. Music, crafts and cultural performances, including acrobats and dancers, hail from India, Italy, China, Spain and Germany, the news release said. Internationally themed food and drinks will be sold.

The rest of the park is open during the event. Reservations are required to visit Valleyfair. They can be made when purchasing tickets or, for season pass holders, online. For park hours and a schedule of special events, visit valleyfair.com.

Erin Adler

Maplewood

City to reopen nature center, programs

The city of Maplewood in September plans to reopen its nature center, which has been shuttered for more than a year.

Under the reopening plan, the city has merged its parks and recreation department with its nature center unit. The staff, now part of the combined parks and natural resources department, will work at the nature center building, allowing people walking the trails to use the restrooms during business hours. The city also plans to bring back some environmental and natural resources programming.

The center closed in March 2020 when other city offices were shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The center, at 2659 7th St. E., is surrounded by 40 acres of trails and parkland.

Shannon Prather

Anoka County

'Love Where You Live' campaign begins

Residents will start to see messages accompanied with a logo featuring a heart in county publications and on social media encouraging them to support local businesses and take advantage of recreational opportunities throughout the county.

The new "Love Where You Live" campaign is aimed at reminding residents to invest in the community by shopping and working in Anoka County.

"Supporting our local businesses is always important, but essentially vital right now when so many are struggling to rebound from the pandemic," Anoka County Board Chairman Scott Schulte said at Tuesday's meeting.

The campaign, he said, urges residents to eat at local restaurants, patronize local merchants, hire local contractors for home improvement projects and apply for jobs in the county.

"Anoka County has a thriving small business community, ample recreation opportunities and has a hardworking, generous resident population," Schulte said. "Let's leverage these assets to ensure Anoka County continues to be a great area to live, work and play."

Tim Harlow

Anoka County

Mental health panel member appointed

Gov. Tim Walz has appointed Anoka County Commissioner Mandy Meisner to the State Advisory Council on Mental Health. The council, formed in 1987, makes recommendations to the governor, Legislature and state departments on mental health policies, programs and services. Her term runs through 2024.

Tim Harlow